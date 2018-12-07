NASCAR Xfinity: GMS Racing confirms John Hunter Nemechek hiring

By AMANDA VINCENT

GMS Racing confirmed on Thursday the already reported news that John Hunter Nemechek will go full-time racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Nemechek will be the driver of the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet next year, replacing Spencer Gallagher, who has retired from competition as a driver.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Gallagher and the entire GMS Racing organization has presented to me to be able to run full-time in 2019,” Nemechek said. “The results that GMS Racing showed last year in their NASCAR Xfinity Series program were impressive. Their goal is to create a championship-caliber team, like their Truck Series program, and I believe that we can achieve that goal in the 2019 season.”

Nemechek raced in both the Xfinity and NASCAR Camping World Truck series part-time in 2018, making 18 starts in the Xfinity Series for Chip Ganassi Racing. He claimed his first-career win in the Xfinity Series last season at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City. His first 18-career series starts also included six top-fives and 11 top-10 finishes.

Nemechek has 94-career starts in the Truck Series between 2013 and 2018, resulting in 6 wins, 28 top-fives and 48 top-10 finishes. He raced full-time in the Truck Series for two seasons, 2016 and 2017, finishing eighth in the standings both years.

“John Hunter is a wheelman,” GMS Racing President Mike Beam said. “We are excited to have him on board for the 2019 season. With how much progress we showed last year in our NASCAR Xfinity Series program, I know that John Hunter will take us to the next level.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).