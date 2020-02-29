NASCAR Xfinity: Gragson, Snider incident at Vegas viewed as intentional

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Nationwide Children’s Chevrolet, waits in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway on February 28, 2020 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

An incident between Noah Gragson and Myatt Snider in the rain-delayed Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Feb. 23 has become somewhat controversial. According to Gragson, the contact he made with Snider was not intentional, but others, including Gragson’s car owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., say otherwise.

“Once you’re out of the car a few days down the road, don’t try to make up some story,” Earnhardt said during the latest installment of his Dale Jr. Download podcast. “It’s obvious to everyone what happened. Just own it and say, ‘We were racing hard, and some things happened on the track that maybe (fans) didn’t see,’ or ‘Some things got under my skin, and he got the worst end of it.’ You have to take some responsibility.”

Snider seemed to cut off Gragson on the backstretch just before the incident, but after the race, Gragson claimed the incident was a result of air pulling his car into Gragson’s when Gragson attempted to side draft off Snider. Fellow driver J.J. Yeley, though, believed Gragson turned into Snider.

“That’s funny; he (Gragson) got blocked on back straightaway by Myatt and wrecked him on the front straightaway,” Yeley (@jjyeley1) tweeted. “You crash a guy, own up to it.”

Yeley also was in Sunday’s race.

Gragson finished fourth in the Boyd Gaming 300, while Snider wound up 16th. Chase Briscoe was the race winner.

Snider talked about the incident in an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday.

“It, to me, just seemed like some impatience on Noah’s part,” Snider said. “I had gotten into a rut and was trying to figure out how to make the car faster, but at that point in time, I didn’t. So he was running me down, and he actually had a run on me going to the frontstretch. So I was, ‘Okay, he’s going to go by me.’ Then, I felt a little yoink in the left rear-quarter, and around I was going. It’s kind of unfortunate it had to go down that way, that’s not racing to me. But I’m a big believer in karma and what goes around, comes around. We’ll be performing at our best over these next couple of weeks, and I’m not worried about it.”

Gragson was on SiriusXM a day earlier and said both he and Snider were at fault for their on-track incident.

“It was just some hard racing between the two of us, and we got into each other, so I think we both can look forward to the next couple of races and stay out of each other’s ways,” Gragson said. “I think we’re both at fault. It was a long race; none of us were going to give, and we’re going to go on to California and run as good as possible and do as good as we can.”

The Xfinity Series returns to action Saturday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontanta, Calif.

