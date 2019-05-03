NASCAR Xfinity: Gray Gaulding gets backing for Dover

during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a career-best second place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 27, Gray Gaulding qualified to contend for the Dash 4 Cash bonus in Saturday’s Allied Steel Buildings 200 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. But two days after his career day at Talladega, Gaulding’s bid to score the final $100,000 D4C bonus of 2019 for his SS Green Light Racing team took a hit as the driver announced a sponsorship deal for Dover and beyond fell through. That problem has been remedied, at least for the Dover race.

Gaulding announced Wednesday that World Wide Safety Consulting has stepped up to be the primary sponsor of his No. 08 SS Green Light Chevrolet for the Dover race, with associate sponsorship from Mane ’n Tail and Panini. Panini was his primary sponsor at Talladega. World Wide Safety Consulting has been one of Gaulding’s associate sponsors.

“Excited to announce 2 of our sponsors have stepped up: World Wide Safety will ride with me as our primary and @PaniniAmerica will again be on as an associate! We also have brought on a new partner @Manentail for the @MonsterMile @XfinityRacing #Dash4Cash sponsorgray.com,” Gaulding tweeted.

Prior to World Wide Safety Consulting making to move to primary sponsorship, Gaulding had set up a website, sponsorgray.com, to attract sponsors for the Dover race. In a video on the site he said, “We have the entire season open, so if you guys know of anybody that not only wants to do one race, but maybe more races, we’d love to have you.”

Gaulding and the No. 08 team still will be somewhat hindered, though, as the late arrival of the Dover sponsorship has kept the team from leasing and engine from Earnhardt Childress Racing. An ECR engine powered Gaulding to his runner-up finish at Talladega.

The sponsorgray.com website is still active to seek sponsorship for the remainder of the 2019

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).