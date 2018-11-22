NASCAR Xfinity: Gray Gaulding gets full-time opportunity with SS Greenlight

By AMANDA VINCENT

Gray Gaulding will race full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the first time in 2019 as the driver of the No. 08 SS Greenlight Racing Chevrolet. It will be his first full season in any of NASCAR’s three national series.

“I’m extremely excited to represent the PURE brand both on and off the track each week, in addition to improving my health and performance by using their products,” Gaulding said. “NASCAR is a great platform to showcase outstanding companies like PURE, and I’m proud to return to my original 08 number with Chevrolet engines to go for wins while promoting my PURE business.”

Gaulding’s racing resume includes eight-career starts in the Xfinity Series between 2016 and 2018. His best finishes, to date, are two 13th-place finishes, both in 2016 for Roush Fenway Racing.

Gaulding has experience in all three of NASCAR’s national series, with most of his starts coming in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. In 49-career Cup Series starts, Gaulding has one top-10 — a ninth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2017. His best finish across all of NASCAR’s national series was a fourth in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park with NTS Motorsports in 2014.

