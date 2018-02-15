NASCAR Xfinity: Gray Gaulding plans Daytona double-duty

By AMANDA VINCENT

Gray Gauling has planned a double-duty weekend at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, as previously reported, he is reuniting with BK Racing to run the Daytona 500 Monster Energy NASCAR season-opener Sunday. According to a report from Catchfencene.com, he also plans to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener Saturday for new team, NXT Motorsports, as driver of a No. 54 Toyota.

Gaulding is guaranteed as starting spot for the Daytona 500, but he’ll have to qualify his way into the Xfinity Series race. NXT Motorsports doesn’t have owners’ points to rely on for a provisional spot in the race because of its status as a new race team. The new team is owned by Mike Contarino and Robert Flanagan and is expected to run a partial schedule in 2018. It has gotten cars from Joe Gibbs Racing, as well as an engine for the Daytona race, according to the Catchfence.com article.

Gaulding has yet to run a NASCAR national-level race at Daytona.

