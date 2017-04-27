NASCAR Xfinity: Greg Erwin suspended after Bristol Motor Speedway race

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR released its weekly penalty report on Wednesday for penalties assessed following the April 21-24 race weekend at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway that culminated in Monday’s rain-delayed running of the Food City 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. Two teams were penalized, one each in the Cup Series and Xfinity Series.

The most severe penalties were issued to the No. 22 Team Penske Ford team in the Xfinity Series as a result of the No. 22 failing post-race inspection after Saturday’s Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300. The car, driven by Ryan Blaney at Bristol, was too low in the left-front. Crew chief Greg Erwin has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next race. The team also was docked 10 Xfinity Series car-owner points. As a Cup Series regular, Blaney does not earn driver points in the Xfinity Series.

Blaney and the No. 22 team finished second on Saturday.

The Xfinity Series returns to action April 29 at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway. Erwin’s suspension may be delayed, if Team Penske opts to appeal the Bristol penalties.

In the Cup Series, Cole Pearn, crew chief of the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota of Martin Truex Jr., was fined $10,000 because of a lug nut issue after Monday’s race. Not all lug nuts on the No. 78 were properly installed and secured at the end of the Food City 500.

Truex led 116 laps in the 500-lap race and finished eighth after a late-race speeding penalty on his last pit stop.

