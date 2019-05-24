NASCAR Xfinity: H2 Motorsports plans Iowa debut

By AMANDA VINCENT

A new NASCAR Xfinity Series team, H2 Motorsports, plans to make its competitive debut in the June 16 race at Iowa Speedway in Newton and run full-time for the remainder of the 2019 season. The team will field a No. 28 Toyota driven by Shane Lee with sponsorship from Circuit City.

“I grew up an avid race fan, my parents are from the Midwest and I’ve followed the sport very, very closely since I was a young kid,” H2 Motorsports owner Matt Hurley said. “More recently felt like there was an opportunity to go into the sport and bring some of our invested brands back into the sport. I’ve really taken an interest in kind of trying to find a way in. We felt like now is the right time to enter the sport, to come in in a competitive way.”

The new team will receive support from Toyota Racing Development.

Lee has 13-career Xfinity Series starts, all coming in 2018 with Richard Childress Racing. He posted a best finish of fourth at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. That finish was one of three top-10s.

Lee also has three starts in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Series, all in 2016, with a best finishes of 16th at Gateway Motorsports Park near St. Louis and Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Lee said of driving for H2 Motorsports. “I met Matt at a couple races last year. We actually became pretty good friends and we weren’t really even working on a racing deal. Probably January or February we started talking about the race deal and wanting to get into racing. We sort of went from there and he got himself figured out and he really went down the line and hired some really good people.”

Pete Rondeau will be crew chief. Rondeau is a veteran crew chief with experience in both the Xfinity and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, with most of his experience coming in the Cup Series. He has one win in each series.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).