NASCAR Xfinity: H2 Motorsports scales back

By AMANDA VINCENT

New NASCAR Xfinity Series team H2 Motorsports has scaled back its plans for the remainder of the 2019 season. The team hopes to go full-time in 2020.

“It is true that H2 Motorsports and Shane Lee have parted ways,” a statement from the race team read. “It is also clear and safe to say that we could not have made our unprecedented and timely entrance into the sport were it not for his belief and commitment to the program from the outset. We are proud of the milestones that we achieved together. Shane was a pivotal part in helping to write the early chapters of the H2 Motorsports story. We will always consider him a part of the H2 family.

“Motorsports is, perhaps, one of the most challenging and competitive industries on earch, and the mental strength it takes to participate both on and off the track is unmatched. We have worked hard to assemble a team of champions and competitors that have what it takes to compete at the highest level. We look forward to continuing to compete on a part-time basis throughout the remainder of the 2019 season.

“H2 Motorsports intends to compete full-time for the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2020. We intend to release further details on this in the weeks ahead.”

H2 announced in May it would begin Xfinity Series competition with the Iowa Speedway race in Newton on June 16 and would run full-time the remainder of the 2019 season from that point with Shane Lee as the driver of its No. 28 Toyota. Lee drove part-time for Richard Childress Racing in 2018.

The team ran six-straight races before missing two races and returning for a race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway last month. In all, H2 contested seven races before releasing Lee as driver.

Lee posted a best finish of seventh in the second of two races at Iowa.

