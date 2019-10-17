NASCAR Xfinity: Harrison Burton joins JGR full-time

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 26: Harrison Burton, driver of the #18 Morton Buildings Toyota, walks through the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Gander RV 150 at Pocono Raceway on July 26, 2019 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Harrison Burton will make the move from the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020 to drive the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota full-time, JGR announced Thursday. He’ll replace Christopher Bell, who’ll move to the NASCAR Cup Series to drive the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota full-time next season.

“Next year is going to be a really cool opportunity for me, because I grew up watching my dad race in the Xfinity Series,” Burton said. “Making my first start at Bristol this year was really surreal. I remember being a little kid and watching him race there, and now, I will have the opportunity to compete for the Xfinity Series championship next year. On top of that, I’ve got Dex Imaging continuing their support of me for a majority of races next season. That’s really cool, because I’ve had them as a sponsor since I was 13, and to bring them from pro-late models all the way to the Xfinity Series is pretty wild. I want to finish this season strong, but I’m excited to get 2020 started. My time with JGR this season will really help me, because I’ve already gotten to know so many people there, and it’s such a great team and organization. They have a long history of helping to develop drivers and this is big for the next step in my career.”

Burton is running the full 2019 Truck Series schedule for Kyle Busch Motorsports, owned by JGR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch. This is his first full-time season in a NASCAR national series after three seasons of part-time racing in the Truck Series. In 35 Truck Series starts, Burton has 11 top-fives and 17 top-10 finishes.

Burton already has six Xfinity Series starts this season with Joe Gibbs Racing, resulting in three top-10s. He has a best finish of fourth at Iowa Speedway in Newton.

“As Harrison moves up to the next level of his career, we’re happy to have him join JGR full-time and go behind the wheel of the No. 20 Supra,” Joe Gibbs Racing Executive Vice President of Xfinity Series and Development Steve DeSouza said. “Harrison has continued to show progress this season in his limited starts and I know that will only continue to develop with more seat time while contending for the Xfinity Series championship.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).