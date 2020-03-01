NASCAR Xfinity: Harrison Burton scores first win in Fontana

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 29: Harrison Burton, driver of the #20 Dex Imaging Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance Group 300at Auto Club Speedway on February 29, 2020 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Harrison Burton became a NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner in his 12-career series start Saturday, claiming his first-career win in the Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.

“Heck yeah man; that’s awesome,” Burton said in victory lane. “So proud of our guys. All we’ve heard is we can’t do it; we can’t do it; we’ll never do what last year’s 20 (driven by Christopher Bell) did. We’re off to a good start. It’s awesome; it feels so good to win. There’s times when you go through a little bit of a drought and just doubt yourself. To get a win feels so good, especially after last year when we struggled a little bit (in the NASCAR Truck Series). Really proud of our guys. The DEX Imaging Supra was fast and once we moved up to the top at the end, it was going to be really hard for him (Riley Herbst) to pass us. Just trying to be smart and not put it in the wall leading.”

The race win came down to a battle between Joe Gibbs Racing teammates and Xfinity Series rookies. Burton’s teammate Riley Herbst battled Burton side-by-side in the closing laps, and the two drivers were side-by-side as they came out of turn four on the final lap. Herbst took runner-up honors to his teammate to give JGR a one-two finish.

“A few more laps, honestly,” Herbst said when asked what he needed to get past his teammate for the win. “This Monster Energy Supra was really fast and I’m really, really proud of Harrison. We’ve worked really hard this off-season. We’ve read everything and heard everything – that we’re not ready for this, that we can’t do this in this series. Keep on talking, because we’re coming for more wins this year, for sure.”

Austin Cindric finished third after an unscheduled pit stop, Ryan Sieg was fourth, and Justin Haley rounded out the top-five after spinning with a flat right-rear tire on lap 82.

Burton and Herbst’s JGR teammate Brandon Jones led the first 73 laps, including stage wins on laps 35 and 70, of the 150-lap race after starting on the pole. He lost positions on pit road after the second stage, though, and never returned to the lead. He blew a tire and got into the wall on a restart inside the final 50 laps and wound up 30th at the checkered flag.

Burton was the only driver other than Jones to lead more than 20 laps, running up front for 40 laps, including all but one lap after taking the lead from Chase Briscoe on a lap 118 restart. Briscoe spun into the infield grass on lap 126, moving Herbst into the second position.

Burton ran second to Jones through much of the first half of the race but was third at the end of each of the two 35-lap stages. Briscoe got by him for second late in the opening stage. In the second stage, Daniel Hemric took second from Burton in the final 10 laps of the stage.

Anthony Alredo finished sixth, Hemric was seventh, Ross Chastain eighth, Jeremy Clements ninth, and Josh Williams finished 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway:

