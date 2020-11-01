NASCAR Xfinity: Harrison Burton top rookie of 2020

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 31: Harrison Burton, driver of the #20 DEX Imaging Toyota, celebrates with fans after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Draft Top 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 31, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

With his win in the Draft Top 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Saturday, Harrison Burton clinched 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie-of-the Year honors. The win was his second straight, coming a week after winning at Texas Motor Speedway, and fourth, overall, of the season.

Burton was part of the 2020 Xfinity rookie class that also included Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Riley Herbst, Jesse Little, Joe Graf Jr., Myatt Snider and Kody Vanderwal. Burton was the only driver among the group to win races this season.

With only one race remaining in the season, Burton’s rookie-season statistics also include 15 top-fives and 21 top-10s in 32 races. He also ran a partial schedule of nine races in 2019, resulting in a top-five and five top-10s.

Burton is eighth in the, overall, driver points standings heading into the final race of the season Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway. He made the 2020 playoffs with regular-season wins early in the season at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

