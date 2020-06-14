NASCAR Xfinity: Harrison Burton wins first race of Homestead doubleheader

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – JUNE 13: Harrison Burton, driver of the #20 DEX Imaging Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Hooters 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 13, 2020 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Harrison Burton came out ahead in a three-car battle with Noah Gragson and Austin Cindric after a restart with two laps remaining in the Hooters 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday and led the final two laps to claim his second NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the 2020 season.

“I’m so excited. That’s so awesome,” Burton said. “I gave away the lead on the first restart in the same position, and I didn’t really want to do that again. I knew the 9 (Noah Gragson) was going to drive in real deep and slide up, so felt good about that. Proud of my guys; they worked on this thing so hard every run – made it better and better. What a day to get this Xfinity Supra to victory lane. They can keep on doubting this thing, and we’re going to keep coming back.”

Cindric finished and Gragson was third after leading about half of the laps that made up the 167-lap race. Gragson had a lead of over 10 seconds before the yellow flag waved for the final time on lap 161.

“Finish-wise, I think we overachieved a little bit,” Cindric said. ”I think I could have made some better moves on the short run to try to get a stage win or two, there, but, overall, another great performance as far as unloading close with something brand new. I think we’ve done that three times successfully, and I’m proud of my team. This is the first weekend now that we get to adjust on it, so I’m looking forward to tomorrow. I’ve got to debrief with my guys and come up with a good game plan, but proud of the effort by the PPG Ford Mustang. I’ve got to give a shoutout to Harrison. That’s two guys from Cannon School finishing one-two at Homestead, so not too shabby. Overall, I’ll take it and move on and try to do one more better tomorrow.”

Burton started the race on the pole, but Gragson, who started next to him on the front row, took the lead on the inital start and led the first 27 laps. Sieg was on newer tires, having pitted during a lap20 competition caution. After taking the lead, Sieg won the first 40-lap stage of the race.

Gragson won the second stage. He was first out of the pits after the first stage, but when the race restarted for stage two, he lost the lead to Ross Chastain. Chastain and Cindric, then, led laps before Gragson took what would become his stage-winning lead on lap 72.

During pit stops after the second stage, Gragson lost positions on pit road by overshooting his pit box. Like in stage two, Chastain and Cindric both led laps before Gragson retook the lead on lap 108.

Anthony Alfredo and Dale Earnhardt Jr., making his annual Xfinity Series start, rounded out the top-five. Michael Annett finished sixth.

Chase Briscoe recovered from starting the race six laps down to finish on the lead lap in the seventh down. Briscoe was on pit road when the race started after his car lost some lead weight spacers during the pre-race pace laps. He got his laps back through a combination of free passes during cautions and getting some laps back with a fast car on newer tires. When the race field cycled through green-flag stops inside the final 50 laps, Briscoe got back on the lead lap by staying out longer, hoping for the caution. That caution didn’t come in time, resulting in Briscoe also putting under green with 17 laps to go and going back a lap down. He got that lap back and was back on the lead lap when he stayed out during the final caution.

Brandon Jones, Chastain and Riley Herbst finished eighth through 10th, respectively.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Hooters 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

