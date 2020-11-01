NASCAR Xfinity: Harrison Burton wins two-in-a-row

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 31: Harrison Burton, driver of the #20 DEX Imaging Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Draft Top 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 31, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Harrison Burton played NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff spoiler for the second-consecutive race Saturday with his win of the Draft Top 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The win was his fourth of the season and locked-up Rookie-of-the-Year honors for the first-year driver.

“It was a really fun race,” Burton said. “Martinsville is one of those places that’s really cool to win at. For me in particular, because my family is from here. There’s a guy in a hot dog for Halloween. The fans here are awesome. It’s amazing to win here at what is one of my home tracks, I would say, and do what my dad did. I think it was his first Xfinity win was here.”

Meanwhile, Justin Allgaier achieved advancement to the championship four for the Nov. 7 season-finale at Phoenix Raceway by finishing second Saturday at Martinsville. He’ll join Chase Briscoe, who secured his Phoenix championship bert two weeks earlier at Kansas Speedway; Austin Cindric and Justin Haley in the four-way battle for the 2020 Xfinity Series championship.

“I knew Harrison was going for the win,” Allgaier said. “I knew we just needed to do what we needed to do to get to that final.”

Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate Noah Gragson was eliminated from title contention Saturday, despite finishing third at Martinsville, as was Ross Chastain, who finished fifth Saturday.

JRM had three cars in the top-five at the Martinsville checkered flag, with Jeb Burton finishing fourth.

Harrison Burton led a race-high 81 of the 250 laps that made up Saturday’s race. In the second half of the race, he battled A.J. Allmendinger for the win. The two drivers were first and second in the running order for the restart that followed the second 60-lap stage of the race.

the battle for the lead between Burton and Allmendinger got physical on a restart that followed a lap-182 caution, and damage to Allmendinger’s car from the contact forced him down pit road for an unscheduled pit stop with a cut tire on lap 198. With Allmendinger’s pit stop, Burton took his race-winning lead.

Allmendinger wound up off the lead lap and in 26th at the checkered flag after leading 68 laps.

Gragson won the first stage of the race after taking the lead from pole sitter Cindric on lap 43.

Burton took the lead early in the second stage and led about half the stage before Chastain passed him on lap 93. Chastain won the second stage at lap 120.

Riley Herbst finished sixth, Chase Briscoe was seventh, Michael Annett eighth, Brandon Jones ninth, and Cindric finished 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Draft Top 250:

