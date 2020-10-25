NASCAR Xfinity: Harrison Burton wins with last-lap pass at Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – OCTOBER 24: Harrison Burton, driver of the #20 DEX Imaging Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on October 24, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a last-lap pass on Noah Gragson coming out of turn four, Harrison Burton played NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff spoiler by claiming his third-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win and his third victory of the 2020 season in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth on Saturday.

“We had such a fast race car. I’ve never driven anything harder than that last corner in my life,” Burton said. “I don’t know how it stuck. I think this might be my first win with Morton Buildings on the hood and with DEX, as well. This Toyota Supra was so fast. I’ve never spun out and then come back and won, so that’s kind of cool. We were, obviously, pushing the limits all day with speed. That’s just kind of what we came to do was to be fast and to win our first stage of the year was a good sign. To do what we did on that last lap was incredible. I don’t know how it happened, but I’m pretty damn glad it did.”

Gragson finished second after leading a race-high 43 laps. Anthony Alfredo was third, Austin Cindric fourth, and Brandon Brown rounded out the top-five.

Although Saturday’s race ended with a win for Burton, the winner’s race wasn’t without its hiccups. He spun into the infield grass, bringing out the sixth caution of the race on lap 108. On a lap-176 restart, he was collected in an incident that started with contact between Justin Allgaier and Ross Chastain as they battled for the race lead. The multi-car crash resulted in the 10th and final caution of the race.

“Obviously, when you spin out, you stepped over the boundaries. You kind of are nervous to get back on the edge of that boundary, because you’ve already paid the price for it once,” Burton said. “I’ve got grass all over me; there’s grass in the race car. I don’t know how we didn’t tear the nose off of it in the grass, but I’m pretty happy we didn’t, because it worked out for us in the end.”

The incident, which was the second between Allgaier and Chastain, forced Allgaier’s retirement from the race. Allgaier had bumped Chastain out of the second position on the final lap of the opening 45-lap stage.

Brandon Jones won the first stage after Chase Briscoe led the first 34 laps of the race. Briscoe, who already is locked into the championship four through a win the previous weekend at Kansas Speedway, had to make an unscheduled pit stop for a tire issue on lap 35. Briscoe’s problems continued when he pitted with a broken rear shock mount during a lap-40 caution for a David Starr spin.

Burton won the second 45-lap stage. He took the lead after the conclusion of the first stage by being among the drivers who stayed out after pitting during a previous caution. He and Gragson traded the lead back and forth in the early laps of the second stage before Gragson finally took command of the position on lap 54. Burton retook the lead on lap 82 to win the stage that ended at lap 90.

Allgaier took the lead just before the halfway point of the 200-lap race and ran up front until varying pit strategies shuffled him back to fifth during a lap-132 caution for Riley Herbst. Chastain took the lead from Jeb Burton on lap 143, but like Allgaier before him, lost the lead when strategies varried during a lap-158 caution when Jeb Burton hit the wall.

Chastain was back up front on the restart, after restarting fifth, and Allgaier joined him up front by a lap-169 caution for an incident involving Myatt Snider and Joe Graf Jr.

Michael Annett finished sixth, Justin Haley was seventh, Ryan Vargas eighth, Josh Williams ninth, and Tommy Joe Martins rounded out the top-10.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).