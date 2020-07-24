NASCAR Xfinity: Harrison Burton’s crew chief returns after possible COVID-19 exposure

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: Harrison Burton, driver of the #20 DEX Imaging Toyota, leads a pack of cars during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14, 2020 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ben Beshore will be back atop the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing pit box as crew chief for Harrison Burton for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City. Beshore missed the July 18 race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth, because he was quarantining after contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Beshore notified Joe Gibbs Racing he wouldn’t be able to make the Texas race the Friday before that race. Team engineer Dustin Zacharyasz subbed for Beshore at Texas and guided Burton to a fourth-place finish.

Burton is in his first full season as an Xfinity Series competitor. Together, he and Beshore have won twice in the first 16 races of the season, scoring victories at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., and at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Burton heads into the Kansas race seventh in the driver points standings.

