NASCAR Xfinity: Harrison Rhodes returns to JD Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Harrison Rhodes announced via Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday that he would drive the No. 01 JD Motorsports Chevrolet in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition for 2017.

“Excited to announce I will be driving the #01 Chevrolet for @JDMotorsports01 w/ Gary Keller in the @NASCAR_Xfinity Series this season!” Rhodes ( @HarrisonRhodes ) tweeted.

Keller is a new ownership partner in JD Motorsports, joining Johnny Davis, who has been the sole owner of the team since 2002. Davis will oversee the day-to-day running of the race team, while Keller focuses his efforts on marketing.

Meanwhile, JD Motorsports drivers from 2016, Ross Chastain and Garrett Smithley, remain with team for a three-driver program.

Rhodes has raced for JD Motorsports before, running 28 races in 2015. Last season, though, Rhodes competed in 12 races for multiple teams including Obaika Racing, Rick Ware Racing and car owner Carl Long.

Rhodes has 53 races of Xfinity Series, but he has yet to compete a full season in the series. His 2015 season with JD Motorsports was his beefiest Xfinity Series schedule, to date. That season also saw his only career top-10, to this point, a ninth-place showing in the July race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

