NASCAR Xfinity: Hattori Racing seems to have plans for Daytona

during the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series team Hattori Racing seems to have plans to compete in the July 5 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, according to a report from motorsports writer Toby Christie, citing comments made by team owner Shigeaki Hattori at a recent event in Japan.

Christie’s report includes a translated (Japanese to English) statement from Hattori that his team would participate in the Xfinity race at Daytona by fielding a Toyota Supa. Christie also claims to have seen press releases, not yet released in the U.S., that have included a graphic of a No. 61 Supra sponsored by AISIN Group.

Brett Moffitt won the Truck Series championship in 2018, driving for Hattori Racing and winning six races. He was replaced by Austin Hill for the 2019 Truck Series season. Hill won the season-opening race at Daytona in Hattori’s No. 16 Toyota and is seventh in the Truck Series driver standings, eight races into the season.

Hattori Racing hasn’t competed in the Xfinity Series since 2015, running one race that season with Ross Kenseth as driver. In all, the team contested nine races between 2014 and 2015 with a best finish 10th at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta in 2014 with Ross Chastain as driver.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).