NASCAR Xfinity: Hill, Hattori begin six-race stint at Nashville

By AMANDA VINCENT



NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team Hattori Racing Enterprises plans to field a No. 61 Toyota in six NASCAR Xfinity Series races this year, beginning with Saturday’s race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. Austin Hill, who drives the No. 16 truck for Hattori in the Truck Series, will drive the Xfinity car.



“I’ve really enjoyed the chance to run our Supras in the Xfinity Series the last couple years”, Hill said. “It’s awesome to have these opportunities thanks to everyone at AISIN, Toyota Tsusho, and Toyota. We have a lot of great partners that help support us and everyone at HRE has been working hard on developing our program in the Xfinity Series. We had a couple really strong runs last season, and I can’t wait to build on that at Nashville this weekend.”

Hill and Hattori Racing also will contest Xfinity Series races at Pocono Raceway on June 27, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Aug. 14, Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 21, the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval on Oct. 9 and Texas Motor Speedway on Oct. 16.

“We are so excited to be able to compete in the Xfinity Series again this year”, team owner Shigheaki Hattori said. “AISIN and Toyota Tsusho have been great partners of our team for a long time and to be able to continue our relationship in the Xfinity Series is a big help to our organization.”

Hill has contested 10 Xfinity races for Hattori since 2019, resulting in a top-five and three top-10 finishes. His career-best was a fifth at Kansas Speedway last year.

