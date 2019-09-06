NASCAR Xfinity: Indianapolis Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season is winding down. Saturday’s Indiana 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the 25th race of the year, making it the penultimate race of the series’ 26-race regular season.

Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer have been the dominant forces among Xfinity regulars with Austin Cindric also winning a couple of races recently. None of them have IMS wins to their credit, though. Justin Allgaier is the only driver among current series regulars with an Indy win. Allgaier is still winless in 2019, but he’s the defending winner of the Indiana 250.

Allgaier is one of two former Xfinity winners at Indy on the entry list for Saturday’s race. Three-time winner Kyle Busch is one of two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers planning a double-duty weekend. The other is Austin Dillon.

Below, is the entry list for Saturday’s Indiana 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

