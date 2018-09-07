NASCAR Xfinity: Indianapolis Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks off a NASCAR doubleheader weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday with the running of the Lilly Diabetes 250. Its the penultimate race of the 2018 Xfinity Series season.

William Byron, who has since moved on to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is the most recent Xfinity Series winner at Indianapolis, winning last year’s edition of the race. The only previous Xfinity Series winner at the Brickyard entered in this year’s race is 2014 winner Ty Dillon.

Dillon’s older brother Austin Dillon also is on the entry list for Saturday’s race as driver of a No. 10 entry for Kaulig Racing. This weekend’s race marks the first for Kaulig as a two-car team.

Forty-one drivers are on the preliminary entry list for the Lilly Diabetes 250. Qualifying for the race is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at approximately 3 p.m. Both may be seen on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the complete entry list for Saturday’s Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: