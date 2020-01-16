NASCAR Xfinity: Indy race moves to road course

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 10: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #22 Menards/Richmond Ford, and Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 Dove Men Care Chevrolet, take the green flag to start the NASCAR Xfinity Series Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 10, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The yearly NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will move from the facility’s oval to its infield road course for 2020, the track announced Wednesday. The 2020 event is scheduled for July 4.

“As we’ve seen in recent years, road-course racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series provides some of the most thrilling action of the entire season, and we are excited to bring it to an iconic venue like Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” NASCAR Managing Director of Racing Operations and International Development Ben Kennedy said. “Roger (Penske, IMS owner), Doug (Boles, IMS President) and the entire IMS team have been tremendous partners in growing the Brickyard weekend, and we’re looking forward to what promises to be a must-see event during July 4th weekend.”

The Xfinity race at IMS still will be a companion event to the NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400, scheduled for July 5 this year. But the Brickyard 400 still will run on the oval. According to a report on SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials contend that the track may be converted between the oval and road course in approximately an hour-and-a-half.

IMS has hosted the Xfinity Series since 2012, when the series moved there from a short track across town. With the move of the IMS road course, the 22-race 2020 Xfinity schedule includes five road-course races — Indianapolis Motor Speedway; Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.; Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington; Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International and the Roval at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

The Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis in 2020 will be the first NASCAR race on the facility’s road course. NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto will be the driver in a test of the course on Jan. 21. After that test, the exact course will be determined. As a result of his participation in the test, DiBenedetto won’t be allowed to contest the race, according to a tweet from NASCAR reporter Bob Pocrass (@BobPockrass).

