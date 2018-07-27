NASCAR Xfinity: Iowa Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will take the spotlight at Iowa Speedway on Saturday in the US Cellular 250 as the series travels to the Newton, Iowa, track for the second time in 2018. The Xfinity Series will be the headliner for a race weekend that also includes a Friday race for the NASCAR K&N Series.

With the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., for the weekend, the 40-driver entry list for Saturday’s Xfinity race in Iowa is void of Cup Series stars. Worth nothing, though, Super Late Model racer Casey Roderick will be behind the wheel of the No. 23 GMS Racing entry, as that team continues to put other drivers in its car, despite its previous regular driver Spencer Gallagher’s reinstatement.

Justin Allgaier was the most recent winner at Iowa Speedway, winning the Xfinity Series race there last month. Ryan Preece is the defending winner of the US Cellular 250, but he isn’t on the entry list for Saturday’s race.

Qualifying for the US Cellular 250 is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at 5:20 p.m. Both may be seen on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Saturday’s US Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway: