NASCAR Xfinity: Iowa Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

With the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series taking the weekend off, the doubleheader NASCAR weekend at Iowa Speedway in Newton will culminate Sunday with the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ running of the CircuitCity.com 250.

No Cup Series drivers are on the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s Xfinity Series race. The list consists of 38 drivers, including both of last year’s Iowa winners — Justin Allgaier and Christopher Bell.

Qualifying for the CircuitCity.com 250 is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET Sunday, with the race to follow at approximately 5:30 p.m. Both may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for the CircuitCity.com 250 at Iowa Speedway:

