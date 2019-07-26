NASCAR Xfinity: Iowa Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

While the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series head to Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., this weekend, the NASCAR Xfinity Series goes to Iowa Speedway in Newton for Saturday evening’s US Cellular 250. It’s the second of two yearly trips to Iowa for the Xfinity Series.

Series regular Christopher Bell has won the last two races at Iowa — the most recent race there earlier this season and last year’s US Cellular 250. Another Xfinity regular Justin Allgaier won the first visit to Iowa in 2018. They are among 39 drivers on the entry list for Saturday’s 38-driver race.

Qualifying for the US Cellular 250 is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at approximately 5 p.m. Both may be seen live on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for Saturday’s US Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway:

