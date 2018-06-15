NASCAR Xfinity: Iowa Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

With the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series taking off for the weekend, the NASCAR Xfinity Series headlines a doubleheader weekend at Iowa Speedway in Newton with the running of the Iowa 250 on Sunday. The weekend also includes a Saturday race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Forty drivers are entered for Sunday’s race, the exact number that constitutes a full race field. Absent from the list, though, are the defending winner of the race, William Byron, and the winner of the most recent Iowa winner, Ryan Preece, who won the Xfinity Series race there last July. Also worth noting, taking full advantage of the off weekend for the Cup Series, no Cup drivers are on the entry list for this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Iowa.

Qualifying for the Iowa 250 is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. ET Sunday and will be shown live on FOX Sports 2. Live coverage moves to FOX Sports 1 for the race, expected to take the green flag shortly after 5 p.m.

Below, is the entry list for Sunday’s Iowa 250 at Iowa Speedway: