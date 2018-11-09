NASCAR Xfinity: ISM Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is winding down, as Saturday’s Whelen 200 at ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway is the second-to-last race of the season. After the race, the identity of the four drivers to vie for the 2018 Xfinity Series championship next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be known.

Cole Custer is the only driver who heads into the ISM race weekend with his advancement to the championship round clinched, courtesy of his win last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. Meanwhile, seven other drivers — Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell, Elliott Sadler, Danile Hemric, Tyler Reddick, Matt Tifft and Austin Cindric — will contend at ISM Raceway for the three remaining championship-round slots.

Forty drivers are on the entry list for Saturday race, matching the number of positions on the starting grid. Qualifying to determine their exact starting order is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. ET Saturday and will be shown live on the NBC Sports Network. the race is scheduled for an approximate 3:30 p.m. start and will air live on NBC.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for Saturday’s Whelen 200 at ISM Raceway: