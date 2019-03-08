NASCAR Xfinity: ISM Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will continue its 2019 West Coast Swing on Saturday with the running of the iK9 Service Dog 200 at ISM Raceway near Phoenix. This weekend’s race is the fourth race on the 33-race schedule and the second of three that make up the West Coast Swing.

The preliminary entry list for Saturday’s race includes 37 drivers/cars, including series regular Christopher Bell, who won the most recent series race at the track last November. Not on the entry list is the defending winner of the iK9 Service Dog 200, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular Brad Keselowski.

The only Cup Series regular entered in this weekend’s Xfinity race is Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Kyle Busch.

Qualifying for the iK9 Service Dog 200 is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at approximately 4 p.m. Both may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for Saturday’s iK9 Service Dog 200 at ISM Raceway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).