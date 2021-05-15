NASCAR Xfinity: J.J. Yeley joins Our Motorsports for two races

By AMANDA VINCENT

J.J. Yeley is adding to his 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series racing docket with two races from behind the wheel of the No. 23 Our Motorsports Chevrolet. His first race with the No. 23 team will be Saturday’s Drydene 200 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

“I’m thrilled to drive the Our Motorsports No. 23 this weekend,” Yeley said. “I originally had the Dover weekend open in my schedule. “I look forward to working with Joe Williams again and the rest of the Our motorsports organization. Dover can be one of the more technical tracks on the Xfinity schedule, I feel very confident with the equipment the team is providing and my experience in the sport will result in a promising finish.”

Yeley also plans to drive the No. 23 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval in October.

Yeley has contested four Xfinity Series races, so far, in 2021 as driver of the No. 17 Rick Ware Racing entry with a best finish of 12th at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The No. 23 car is 30th in the Xfinity Series owner points standings, nine races into the season, with drivers including Jason White, Natalie Decker, Blaine Perkins and Tanner Berryhill taking turns behind the wheel.

