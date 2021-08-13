NASCAR Xfinity: J.J Yeley subs for Max Papis at Indy

By AMANDA VINCENT



Max Papis was slated to drive the No. 17 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet in the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday. But Papis has tested positive for COVID-19, so J.J. Yeley will drive the car in Saturday’s race.



“We were so excited to see the return of Max Papis after our conversation in Nashville last weekend,” a statement from the race team read. “We knew he would be competitive at the legendary Brickyard with the extensive history he has at the track. I hope Max has a speedy recovery from COVID-19. We were lucky enough to have J.J. on hand because he is driving the #51 Nurtec ODT midget at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Dirt Track event on Monday. We have all the confidence in the world that JJ will be competitive in the Nurtec ODT Chevrolet this Saturday.”

The 2021 edition of the Pennzoil 150 will be the second race for the Xfinity Series on the Indy road course. Yeley did not contest last year’s inaugural race at the track. He has raced partial schedules in both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series this year, including seven Xfinity races, five for RWR. His best finish of the season, so far, was a 13th at Phoenix Raceway with RWR. In 342-career Xfinity starts, Yeley has 15-career top-fives, the most recent coming in 2015 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He has two Xfinity Series top-five race finishes on road courses in Mexico City in 2006 and at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., in 2014.



“It’s always an unfortunate event when another driver has to be taken out of the car,” Yeley said “I have a great respect for Max and all that he has done for the motorsports world. I will try my best to get the Nurtec ODT car in the show and compete on Saturday.”

