NASCAR Xfinity: Jack Hawksworth replaces Jeffrey Earnhardt at Mid-Ohio

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joe Gibbs Racing announced Wednesday that Jack Hawksworth will drive its No. 18 NASCAR Xfinity Series entry in Saturday’s race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington. The race will be Hawksworth NASCAR national-series debut.

“I’m excited to be joining the Joe Gibbs Racing team and driving the No. 18 iK9 Toyota Supra this weekend at Mid-Ohio,” Hawksworth said. “It’s a fantastic opportunity in a completely different series, against completely different competition and in a different type of racing. From a personal perspective, I’m very excited to experience something new and to be challenged in a new way. It’s going to be very different. I’m sure it’s going to be difficult, and there’s going to be a bit of a learning curve with it, but I’m going into it with a championship-winning organization, so that gives me a lot of confidence. I look to get out there and do a good job and looking forward to getting out on the track.”

Jeffrey Earnhardt originally was scheduled to drive the No. 18 at Mid-Ohio and a handful of other races remaining on the 2019 Xfinity Series schedule, but Earnhardt announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he had parted ways with sponsor iK9. That sponsor remains with the No. 18 team, though.

Hawksworth has raced at Mid-Ohio. He was a part of the driving team that scored an IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship GTD class win there in May. The Bradford, England, native has raced in several US-based series, including the Star Mazda Series, Indy Lights, IndyCar and IMSA. He has wins in most of those series. He has two IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar starts and three IndyCar starts at Mid-Ohio.

“As we head in to the second road course of the season, we’re fortunate to have a veteran like Jack Hawksworth be able to come out of the Lexus program to help out the Toyota family and our team in the No. 18 iK9 Supra this weekend,” Joe Gibbs Racing Executive Vice President of Xfinity Series Development Steve DeSouza. “He will bring a great deal of experience and a history of success to JGR this weekend. I think he’ll be a great asset to our team and be someone that both Brandon (Jones) and Christopher (Bell) can look to for advice on how to get around Mid-Ohio. He’s proven he can win at the track and no reason not to continue that this weekend with the 18 team.”

