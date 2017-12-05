NASCAR Xfinity: Jack Ingram injured in auto accident

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jack Ingram, a 2017 inductee into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, was severely injured in an automobile accident in Asheville, N.C., on Sunday, according to a report from NASCAR.com. As a result, he is in the intensive care unit at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

“We are currently by his side, managing his care with his clinicians and will decide next steps,” a statement from the family read. “We remain hopeful and positive, and appreciate all thoughts and prayers. We will provide updates as information becomes available.”

According to an Asheville Police Department accident report, the vehicle Ingram was driving collided with another vehicle and was struck in the driver’s side door. A passenger in Ingram’s vehicle also was transported to Mission Hospital with complaints of right-arm paint. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

Ingram was a two-time champion in the NASCAR Busch (now-Xfinity) Series in 1982 and 1985 and a three-time champion in the Late Model Sportsman Series that preceded the Busch/Xfinity Series. Ingram claims 317 wins in NASCAR competition. He is credited with 275 Busch Series starts between 1982 and 1991, resulting in 31 wins, 122 top-fives and 164 top-10 finishes.

