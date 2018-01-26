NASCAR Xfinity: Jack Ingram returns home after auto accident

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram has been released from Care Partners Rehabilitation in Asheville, N.C., but continues to recover from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Asheville on Dec. 3, according to a post from the Ingram family on CaringBridge.org.

“Everyone: The day we have been waiting for has arrived. Jack was released from Care Partners Rehabilitation Facility in Asheville, NC, earlier today,” read the CaringBridge post from Thursday. “He is now resting comfortably at home with Aline and family, getting used to be back in the comfort of his own home and has ordered ‘Aline’s Spaghetti’ for dinner.

“His recovery will continue with some outpatient therapies, but it’s safe to say that Jack is back in the ‘game’. While he is excited to jump RIGHT back into life where he left off with his very busy social calendar, we’re encouraging him to slowly EASE back into everything, for his own health and his family’s peace of mind. Nevertheless, as we find balance with his eagerness to be on the go, already, we are ecstatic beyond words at his recovery and health.

“Thank you all, once again, for your walk through this journey with us. Your words, encouragement, prayers, positive thoughts and kindness have meant the world to us all, including Jack.

“With great love-The Ingram Family”

According to an earlier post on the CaringBridge site, Ingram was driving himself and two friends to breakfast when the accident occurred. He suffered a collapsed lung, five broken ribs and a puncture wound on his left side.

The driver’s side door of Ingram’s vehicle was struck by a pickup truck, according to an Asheville Police Department accident report. The driver of the truck and another witness told police officers that Ingram ran a stop sign.

Ingram was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014. He was a two-time champion in the NASCAR Busch (now-Xfinity) Series in 1982 and 1985 and a three-time champion in the Late Model Sportsman Series that preceded the Busch/Xfinity Series. Ingram claims 317 wins in NASCAR competition. He is credited with 275 Busch Series starts between 1982 and 1991, resulting in 31 wins, 122 top-fives and 164 top-10 finishes.

