NASCAR Xfinity: Jack Ingram wreck, injury update

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram remains in intensive care at Memorial Mission Hospital in Ashveville, N.C., as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Asheville on Sunday morning. The family has been providing updates on Ingram’s condition via CaringBridge.org.

“Hi, everyone. Today, Jack is continuing on today his road to recovery,” Ingrid Jones posted on the site Tuesday. “He is where he needs to be, optimally, health-wise. He is making small strides and while he is heavily sedated on purpose for the breathing apparatus; he is responding to simple commands made by hospital staff and family. We are encouraged with his current state and remain cautiously optimistic. As always, we appreciate your prayers and well wishes and positive thoughts. We can’t thank you enough.”

According to the CaringBridge site, Ingram was driving himself and two friends to breakfast when the accident occurred. He suffered a collapsed lung, five broken ribs and a puncture wound on his left side.

According to the Asheville Police Department accident report on the incident, the driver’s side door of Ingram’s vehicle was struck by a pickup truck. The driver of the truck and another witness told police officers that Ingram ran a stop sign.

Ingram was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014. He was a two-time champion in the NASCAR Busch (now-Xfinity) Series in 1982 and 1985 and a three-time champion in the Late Model Sportsman Series that preceded the Busch/Xfinity Series. Ingram claims 317 wins in NASCAR competition. He is credited with 275 Busch Series starts between 1982 and 1991, resulting in 31 wins, 122 top-fives and 164 top-10 finishes.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).