NASCAR Xfinity: Jack Ingram’s recovery continues

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram continues to recover from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Asheville, N.C. on Dec. 3. His family has been providing updates via CaringBridge.org, and according to the latest update Tuesday, he now is speaking and undergoing therapy.

“Dear Friends and Family-Jack is slowly getting back to his old self,” read the update from Ingrid Jones. “He can now talk when his trach-tube is capped. And when he talks, he has plenty to say. Tonight his focus was Jerry Richardson selling the Panthers. Jack has lots of opinions on the situation, as I’m sure each of you who know him can imagine.

“Jack is still doing therapies, and still has plenty of healing to do with his ribs, but he enjoys seeing friends and family when they visit and catching up. It’s so great to hear him talk, again, and see him smile and ask about what’s going on at home.

We know that Jack still has a ways to go, and we are overjoyed and thankful with each and every milestone.

“Many of you have asked about Aline. She has been by his side as much as humanly possible. She’s been amazingly strong and hopeful and realistic. She has impressed us beyond belief with her strength and spirit and undying commitment and love for Jack and her family.

“Thank you all, again, for your kind words, thoughts, prayers and positivity, as well as offers to help. It means the world.’

Ingram suffered a collapsed lung, five broken ribs and a puncture wound on his left side.

According to the Asheville Police Department accident report on the incident, the driver’s side door of Ingram’s vehicle was struck by a pickup truck. The driver of the truck and another witness told police officers that Ingram ran a stop sign.

Ingram was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014. He was a two-time champion in the NASCAR Busch (now-Xfinity) Series in 1982 and 1985 and a three-time champion in the Late Model Sportsman Series that preceded the Busch/Xfinity Series. Ingram claims 317 wins in NASCAR competition. He is credited with 275 Busch Series starts between 1982 and 1991, resulting in 31 wins, 122 top-fives and 164 top-10 finishes.

