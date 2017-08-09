Share This Post

NASCAR Xfinity: James Davison drives for JGR for two road-course races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Australian driver James Davison will drive the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the Aug. 12 and Aug. 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series road-course races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington and Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

“I’m excited to wheel the No 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing at Mid-Ohio and Road America,” Davison said. “The team’s level of professionalism has been fantastic to be a part of, and I look forward to getting down to business.”

The Mid-Ohio race will be Davison’s second-career start in the Xfinity Series. His debut came last year at Road America, where he raced inside the top-10 before getting caught up in a late-race wreck.

Davison has experience in series including IndyCar, IMSA, Grand-Am Rolex SportsCar and Pirelli World Challenge. He filled in for the injured Sebastian Bourdais in this year’s Indianapolis 500. He led two laps before being involved in an on-track incident. He finished 15th in the 2013 IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio. Davison won two Indy Lights races at Mid-Ohio in 2008 and 2009.

“James has an impressive road-course resume,” Joe Gibbs Racing Executive Vice President of Xfinity and Development Steve deSlouza said. “We look forward to having him in the No. 20 Camry for Mid-Ohio and Road America and adding to his already impressive stats at both road courses.

JGR’s No. 20 car has been driven by a laundry list of drivers, so far, this year, and three of them — Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Ryan Preece — have driven it into victory lane.

