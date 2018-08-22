NASCAR Xfinity: James Davison returns to JGR for Road America

By AMANDA VINCENT

James Davison is slated to drive the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Johnsonville 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., on Saturday. The Road America race will be Davison’s fourth-career series start but his first of 2018.

“I’m psyched to be rejoining Joe Gibbs Racing at Road America,” Davison said. “Last year we had a strong run end in misfortune. This year our objective is to turn performance into result. I’m excited to go get after it.”

The latest two of his three series starts came with Joe Gibbs Racing, with the latest of those coming at Road America last year. He also competed in the Xfinity Series race at Road America in 2016 with DGM Racing. His best finish at the track in the Xfinity Series was a 19th in 2016. He also drove for JGR at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington last year, posting a career-best finish of fourth.

Davison has made one start in the Verizon IndyCar Series in 2018, running the Indianapolis 500. He has six-career starts in that series, four coming at Indianapolis. His career-best IndyCar finish was a 15th at Mid-Ohio in 2013, his series debut. Davison also has 17-career starts in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, most recently in 2017. His best finishes in that series were seconds at Sebring and Belle Isle, both in 2015.

The No. 18 team has won twice this year, once with Kyle Busch behind the wheel at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., and once with Ryan Preece as driver at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).