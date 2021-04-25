NASCAR Xfinity: Jeb Burton claims first win in rain-shortened Talladega race

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – APRIL 24: Jeb Burton, driver of the #10 LS Tractors Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

When rain resulted in NASCAR calling the Ag-Pro 300 official 23 laps shy of the 113-lap scheduled distance Saturday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Jeb Burton was up front for his first-career NASCAR Xfinity win. The victory was the third-consecutive at Talladega for Kaulig Racing, following a Justin Haley sweep there in 2020.

“The rain didn’t hurt my feelings at all,” Burton said. “Everything I’ve been through in my career, to get one, we didn’t really care how we did it. But we ran up front all day. It definitely wasn’t a fluke,” Burton said.

Austin Cindric, winner of the first superspeedway race of the season at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February, finished second after leading a race-high 24 or 90 laps. A.J. Allmendinger finished third. Riley Herbst and Ryan Sieg rounded out the top-five.

For the second time in as many races, Noah Gragson claimed a $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus and made himself eligible to race for the third of four bonuses in the next race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in two weeks. He’ll battle Burton, Cindric and Dinger for the prize there.

To claim the Dash 4 Cash bonus at Talladega, Gragson finished sixth, besting Josh Berry, Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones, who made themselves eligible for Saturday’s bonus through their finishes in the previous Xfinity Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Berry and Jones each were involved in one of two cautions for on-track incidents at Talladega. Berry spun with a blown tire on lap 76. Jones was involved in a multi-car crash that also involved Michael Annett and Ty Dillon, among others, on lap 85. Hemric also finished the race outside the top-10 in 12th.

“It’s not me winning the $100,000 two weeks in-a-row,” Gragson said. “It’s the 9 team and those guys. It takes the whole group.”

The race was under the caution for the multi-car crash when the rain that brought the end of the race arrived at the track. After battling cousin Harrison Burton on the previous restart, Jeb Burton talk his race-winning lead on lap 82 to be up front when the yellow flag waved for the final time. In all, the eventual race winner led 21 laps.

“We led a lot of laps, and it was a blast to drive,” Jeb Burton said.

After Hemric led 18 laps, and Gragson and Cindric led laps late in the first 25-lap stage, Haley took the lead on the final lap of the stage for the stage-one win.

Gragson won the second 25-lap stage, also with a last-lap pass. Jeb Burton led early in the second stage before losing the lead to Cindric on lap 38. Cindric led more laps early in the final stage before a green-flag cycle of pit stops began just before lap 70.

Other top-10 finishers included Brandon Brown in seventh, Haley in eighth, Myatt Snider in ninth and Harrison Burton in 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway:

