NASCAR Xfinity: Jeb Burton, Daniel Hemric’s schedules with JR Motorsports released

DOVER, DE – MAY 04: Daniel Hemric, driver of the #21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet, and Jeb Burton, driver of the #3 State Water Heaters Chevrolet, watch practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series OneMain Financial 200 at Dover International Speedway on May 4, 2018 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Retired NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently made an official announcement that he’d drive the No. 8 Chevrolet fielding by the JR Motorsports team he co-owns in the March 21 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Daniel Hemric and Jeb Burton will share driving duties of the No. 8 in the other 32 races that make up the 2020 Xfinity Series schedule. Both drivers recently announced their repsective schedules in the car.

Hemric, the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year as a Richard Childress Racing driver, is returning to the Xfinity Series this season to drive the No. 8 in 21 races. He raced full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2017 and 2018, finishing in the top-five of the driver standings both years. In 66-career starts, Hemric has 23 top-fives and 39 top-10 finishes.

“Daniel is a solid competitor with a great personality,” Earnhardt said. “He’ll be a quality addition to our lineup in We’re lucky to have him. I feel like he has grown as a driver from his time in the Cup Series. That will be valuable to him with this new opportunity to compete in the Xfinity Series. He’s a local Kannapolis native with a lot of determination to succeed, and I’m excited to work with him.”

Burton is slated to drive the No. 8 in 11 races this year. He has raced part-time in the Xfinity Series since 2013. He joined JR Motorsports for a partial schedule in 2019 and ran seven races. Those seven races resulted two top-fives, and he finished in the top-10 in all but one race. In all, Burton has 32-career Xfinity Series starts, resulting in three top-fives and nine top-10 finishes.

Below, is the 2020 Xfinity Series schedule, including driver assigned to the No. 8 car for each race:

Feb. 15 — Daytona International Speeday (Burton)

Feb. 22 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Hemric)

Feb. 29 — Auto Club Speedway (Hemric)

March 7 — Phoenix Raceway (Hemric)

March 14 — Atlanta Motor Speedway (Hemric)

March 21 — Homestead-Miami Speedway (Earnhardt)

March 28 — Texas Motor Speedway (Burton)

April 4 — Bristol Motor Speedway (Hemric)

April 25 — Talladega Superspeedway (Burton)

May 2 — Dover International Speedway (Burton)

May 23 — Charlotte Motor Speedway (Hemric)

May 30 — Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (Hemric)

June 6 — Michigan International Speedway (Burton)

June 13 — Iowa Speedway (Hemric)

June 20 — Chicagoland Speedway (Hemric)

June 28 — Pocono Raceway (Hemric)

July 4 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Burton)

July 10 — Kentucky Speedway (Hemric)

July 18 — New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Burton)

Aug. 1 — Iowa Speedway (Hemric)

Aug. 8 — Road America (Hemric)

Aug. 15 — Watkins Glen International (Hemric)

Aug. 22 — Dover International Speedway (Hemric)

Aug. 28 — Daytona International Speedway (Hemric)

Sept. 5 — Darlington Raceway (Hemric)

Sept. 11 — Richmond Raceway (Burton)

Sept. 18 — Bristol Motor Speedway (Burton)

Sept. 26 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Hemric)

Oct. 10 — Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (Hemric)

Oct. 17 — Kansas Speedway (Hemric)

Oct. 24 — Texas Motor Speedway (Burton)

Oct. 31 — Martinsville Speedway (Burton)

Nov. 7 — Phoenix Raceway (Hemric)

