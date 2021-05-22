NASCAR Xfinity: Jeff Green retires

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jeff Green announced his retirement from NASCAR via Twitter on Friday.

“Well that’s it folks time to kick back and enjoy the Good Life!!” Green (@buckcentral10) tweeted.

When asked if he was referring to retirement, Green responded, “Yep.”

Green hit the NASCAR national stage in 1990, with the bulk of his success coming in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He claimed the 2000 championship by a then-record 616 points. That title was sandwiched between two runner-up showings. in 535-career Xfinity Series races, Green notched 16 wins, 87 top-fives and 131 top-10 finishes.

Green also ran 270 NASCAR Cup Series races. A career-best second at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon 2002 was among five-career top-fives and 16 top-10s. He also contested 10 NASCAR Truck Series races with a best finish of seventh at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2008.

“Can’t thank y’alls enough on all the kind works. I was very blessed to be able to accomplish all my dreams and be able to make the memories and meet friends along the way and the best thing about all of it is the friends and memories will always be there,” Green tweeted Saturday.

Green last competed in NASCAR as a driver in 2020. More recently, he has been a crew chief for RSS Racing in the Xfinity and ARCA Menards Series. In 26 races as an Xfinity Series crew chief, all but one in 2020, Green has three top-10 finishes, all with Myatt Snider as driver.

