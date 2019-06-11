NASCAR Xfinity: Jeff Green sidelined by rotator cuff surgery after Kentucky race

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 19: NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Jeff Green poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2016 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/NASCAR via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The July 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta will be Jeff Green’s final race as a driver in 2019. He’ll be sidelined the remainder of the season because of rotator cuff surgery, RSS Racing has revealed. Kentucky Speedway is Green’s home track, as he is a native of Owensboro, Ky.

After the surgery, Green will serve as a crew chief for RSS Racing and is expected to return to the driver’s seat in 2020, as long as adequate sponsorship is found.

Green has driven for RSS Racing since 2017. Through the first 13 races of the 2019 Xfinity Series season, he has driven the team’s No. 38 and No. 93 entries, beginning in the No. 93 for the first two races of the year and driving the No. 38 since then. He has been a start-and-park driver for much of the season, but has one top-10 finish in the season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Green has 526 Xfinity Series starts since 1990. He has 16-career wins, including six during his championship season of 2000. His last two wins came in 2002, the last at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

