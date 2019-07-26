NASCAR Xfinity: Jeffrey Earnhardt details remainder of 2019 schedule

during the NASCAR Xfinity Series NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jeffrey Earnhardt had revealed the remainder of his 2019 NASCAR schedule. He has six NASCAR Xfinity Series races and one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series remaining this year.

Earnhardt is slated to drive the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in four Xfinity Series races — Aug. 10 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington; Aug. 24 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.; Nov. 9 at ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway; and Nov. 16 in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He’ll drive the No. 81 Xtreme Concepts Racing car in Xfinity Series races at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Aug. 16 and Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Aug. 31.

Earnhardt will drive the No. 81 Xtreme Concepts Toyota in the Oct. 13 Cup Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Earnhardt has one Cup Series start this year, also at Talladega. He finished one lap down in 22nd after being involved in a crash. In his seven Xfinity Series starts, so far, this year between JGR and Xtreme Concepts, which has a technical alliance with JGR, Earnhardt has a top-five and three top-10 finishes with a best finish of third at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

