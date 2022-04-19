NASCAR Xfinity: Jeffrey Earnhardt, Larry McReynolds join RCR at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT



Richard Childress Racing will once again field a No. 3 Chevrolet with an Earnhardt behind the wheel Saturday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of the late Dale Earnhardt, will drive the No. 3 entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega.



“It’s great to have an Earnhardt back in one of our cars,” RCR Chairman and CEO Richard Childress said. “We think Jeffrey is a talented young driver and I’m confident he will run well at Talladega.”

Dale Earnhardt drove the famed No. 3 for Childress at the NASCAR Cup Series level for a portion of the 1981 season and from 1984 through Earnhardt’s death in the 2001 Daytona 500. He won six of his seven Cup Series championships with RCR.



“What a dream come true,” Jeffrey Earnhardt said. “The chance to be behind the wheel of the No. 3 car for RCR, that my pawpaw made famous, has long been a dream of mine and now it’s finally happening. I can’t thank ForeverLawn enough for making my dreams come to reality and for being such a big part of my career. I also want to thank Mr. Childress for making this possible. The No. 3 car is cherished by a lot of people, and I know how much it means to him. To give me this opportunity is something I’ll never forget.”

Larry McReynolds, one Dale Earnhardt’s crew chiefs, will come out of retirement to call the sots from atop the No. 3 pit box for Jeffrey Earnhardt on Saturday. McReynolds was Dale Earnhardt’s crew chief for a Daytona 500 win in 1998.



McReynolds was last a crew chief at a NASCAR national level in 2000 when he worked with driver Mike Skinner in the Cup Series at RCR. He has 23 wins as a Cup Series crew chief, also working with drivers including Ricky Rudd, Davey Allison and Ernie Irvan.



Jeffrey Earnhardt has experience in all three of NASCAR’s national series, including 135 in the Xfinity Series. He has three top-10 finishes, all coming in 2019 with Joe Gibbs Racing, including a best finish of third at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. He has made four starts, so far, this year — three with team owner Sam Hunt and the other with Emerling-Gase Motorsports.



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).