NASCAR Xfinity: Jeffrey Earnhardt parts ways with sponsor

during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jeffrey Earnhardt revealed on Twitter on Wednesday that he and sponsor iK9 have parted ways. The sponsorship put Earnhardt in a Joe Gibbs Racing car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and also in an Xfinity Series car fielded by Xtreme Concepts Racing, a new team with a technical alliance with JGR, for a partial series schedule this year.

“Just wanted to let ya’ll know that iK9 and I have parted ways and wanted to thank them for the opportunity to race with @JoeGibbsRacing & @ToyotaRacing. Wish them the best in their future,” the tweet from Earnhardt (@JEarnhardt1) read.

Earnhardt was scheduled to drive the No. 18 JGR Toyota in four more Xfinity Series races this season, including Saturday’s race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Coure in Lexington. Other races he was expected to be in the car include the Aug. 24 race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.; Nov. 9 at ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway; and the Nov. 16 season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He also was scheduled to drive the No. 81 Xtreme Concepts Toyota at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Aug. 16 and at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Aug. 31.

Joe Gibbs Racing hasn’t yet announced a replacement driver for the races for which Earnhardt was scheduled to be in its car.

Earnhardt made seven Xfinity Series starts this season between JGR and Xtreme Concepts, resulting in a top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Earnhardt also was expected to drive an Xtreme Concepts entry in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 13.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).