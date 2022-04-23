NASCAR Xfinity: Jeffrey Earnhardt puts #3 on pole at Talladega

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – APRIL 22: Jeffrey Earnhardt, driver of the #3 ForeverLawn Chevrolet, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 22, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Jeffrey Earnhardt, with Larry McReynolds as crew chief, put a No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet on a pole at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. With a 52.454-second/182.560 mph lap in the second of two rounds of qualifying Friday, Earnhardt claimed the pole for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

“I’m taking the moment in, man,” Earnhardt said. “I’d be lying if I said there was no pressure, honestly. What the black No. 3 means to me is, you know, the champion, the man himself, my grandpa. He was my superhero. So there’s definitely pressure. But I’m just honored to even have this opportunity to be out here in this car.”

Earnhardt was among 10 drivers to advance to round two of qualifying after turning in the third-fastest lap in round one. Ty Gibbs was fastest in the opening round with a 52.567-second/182.168 mph lap and advanced to claim the third position on Saturday’s starting grid.



Austin Hill claimed the second starting spot to start alongside RCR teammate Earnhardt on the front row.



Other drivers advancing to round two of qualifying to notch starting positions fourth through 10th include Sheldon Creed, Daniel Hemric, Landon Cassill, Ryan Vargas, Kaz Grala, Drew Dollar and Ryan Sieg.



Forty-one drivers were on the entry list for the 38-car Ag-Pro 300. Natalie Decker, Jesse Iwuji and C.J. McLaughlin failed to make the race.



Below, is the starting grid for the Ag-Pro 300: