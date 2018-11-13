NASCAR Xfinity: Jeffrey Earnhardt to run partial schedule for JGR in 2019

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joe Gibbs Racing has signed fourth-generation NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt to drive its No. 18 Toyota in nine NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2019, the race team announced Monday.

“From the time we first came to NASCAR in 1992, we’ve always put forth maximum effort to have the best possible results on the racetrack,” Joe Gibbs Racing Vice Chairman and COO Coy Gibbs said. “Our Xfinity Series program is the perfect example of what happens when preparation meets execution. We’ve had both up-and-coming and veteran drivers achieve success in our race cars, and that success has translated to the partners they’ve represented. We think Jeffrey Earnhardt has the talent to win races and deliver strong results for Xtreme Concepts.”

Earnhardt last raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2015. He raced at least part-time in the series in six season since 2009, running full-time in 2014. His best Xfinity Series finish, to date, were two 12th-place finishes at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway in 2014 and Talladega (Ala.) Superpseedway in 2015.

Earnhardt has raced in all three of NASCAR’s national series, primarily for small, underfunded teams. He has 17 starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2018, running for three different race teams — StarCom Racing, Premium Motorsports, and most recently, Gaunt Brothers Racing.

“I’ve worked incredibly hard for this opportunity, and I’ve got to thank Xtreme Concepts for making it happen,” Earnhardt said in a press release from Joe Gibbs Racing. “You see the level of expertise Joe Gibbs Racing has and the caliber of equipment they bring to the racetrack every week. As a driver, it’s exactly where you want to be. It’s the best opportunity I’ve had in my career and I plan to make the most of it.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).