NASCAR Xfinity: Jeffrey Earnhardt, Xtreme Concepts withdraw from Daytona

during the NASCAR Xfinity Series NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jeffrey Earnhardt revealed on Twitter on Wednesday morning that he wouldn’t compete in Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway as originally planned. He was slated to drive the No. 81 Xtreme Concepts Racing Toyota.

“Unfortunately I won’t be running this weekend @DISupdates. I’m looking forward to getting back in the car soon,” Earnahrdt (@JEarnhardt1) tweeted.

Earnhardt has been racing part-time in the Xfinity Series this season, driving for both new team, Xtreme Concepts Racing, and Joe Gibbs Racing, with which Xtreme Concepts has a technical alliance.

The withdrawal has been reported as a result of an issue with sponsor iK9, which has sponsored both Xtreme Concepts and Joe Gibbs Racing entries in 2019. JGR looks to have removed references to iK9 on its official website, JoeGibbsRacing.com.

After Earnhardt’s tweet, iK9 tweeted its support of Earnhardt.

“We now and always stand behind Jeffrey Earnhardt, and we will be back on the track soon,” the tweet from iK9 (@iK9_Global) read.

Earnhardt has contested seven of the 15 Xfinity Series races, so far, in 2019 with a best finish of third at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18. He posted a best finish of eighth at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth in the No. 81 car. Xtreme Concepts fielded its No. 81 as recently as June 29 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., the most recent race on the 2019 Xfinity Series schedule, but primary sponsorship on the car for that race came from Comcast NBC Universal, not iK9. Earnhardt finished 16th at Chicagoland.

