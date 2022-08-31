NASCAR Xfinity: Jeremy Clements appeals penalties after Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 26: Jeremy Clements, driver of the #51 One Stop/ASE Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag under caution to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on August 26, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jeremy Clements and his No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing family-owned team have opted to appeal the penalties it was assessed after winning the the Wawa 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Friday night.

The team and driver were levied L2-level penalties that included the deduction of 75 owner and driver points and 10 playoff points, should Clements make the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, for a rules violation related to the car’s intake manifold. Pre-penalties, the win was considered to be Clements’ entry into the playoffs, but NASCAR ruled that the win would not advance Clements to the postseason.

Crew chief Mark Setzer also was fined $60,000.

The issue with the car’s intake manifold was explained in specific details in a statement from the race team Wednesday morning, announcing its appeal.

“In response to the penalty NASCAR announced yesterday, we have filed a notice of appeal,” the statement read. “During NASCAR’s tear-down process of our Daytona engine, our intake manifold was found to be too short from the carburetor face to the bottom of the plenum. This deviation restricts power to the motor, eliminating any positive impact to the motor’s performance.

“We are appreciative of NASCAR’s thorough inspection process and look forward to the opportunity to have our voice heard. We appreciate the continued support of our fans and partners as we allow the process to play out.”

JCR builds its own engines, unlike other Chevrolet teams that get their engines through a partnership between NASCAR team owners Richard Childress and Rick Hendrick.

The issue with the Daytona-winning car was not discovered during post-race inspection at the track, so Clements remains the official race winner. The issue was discovered later in a more thorough inspection at the NASCAR Research & Development Center in Concord, N.C.

Clements and his team have two chances at appeal. If appeal is unsuccessful, Clements will need to win one of the races remaining in the Xfinity Series regular season to make the playoffs.

