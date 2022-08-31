NASCAR Xfinity: Jeremy Clements penalized after Daytona win

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 26: Jeremy Clements, driver of the #51 One Stop/ASE Chevrolet, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on August 26, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jeremy Clements’ win of the Wawa 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Friday night will not get him into the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs after he and his team were assessed an L2-level penalty on Tuesday.

The car was found to be in violation of sections 14.6.12K&U of the NASCAR rule book for an issue related to the intake manifold. According to section K, the intake manifold must conform to NASCAR templates, gauges, scales, fixtures and any and all other measuring devices. Section U states that the floor of the intake manifold plenum must conform to the NASCAR inspection intake manifold plenum plug gauge.

Although the win can’t be used for playoff entry, Clements and his No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing team still will hold the distinction as the official race winners, because the car passed post-race inspection at the track. The infraction was discovered in a more thorough inspection later at the NASCAR Research & Development Center in Concord, N.C.

Other penalties include deductions of 75 owner and driver points and a 10 playoff-point penalty, should Clements still make the playoffs otherwise. Crew chief Mark Setzer also was fined $60,000.

Clements will need to win one of the three races remaining in the Xfinity Series regular season to make the playoffs. His win at Daytona was his second-career Xfjnity race win.

