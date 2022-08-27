NASCAR Xfinity: Jeremy Clements surprise winner at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 26: Jeremy Clements, driver of the #51 One Stop/ASE Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on August 26, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

In the wee jours of Saturday morning, Jeremy Clements had enough fuel to get through three overtime restarts to win the Wawa 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. It was Clements second-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win and the second for his family-owned race team.

“I’m speechless, man. I don’t even know what to say,” Clements said. “We have nothing to lose, man. We’re going to give these big teams all they can stand.”

The start of the race was delayed approximately three hours because of rain, and the multiple overtimes extended the race from a scheduled 100-lap distance to 118 laps

Austin Hill and A.J. Allmendinger initially lined up in first and second on the final restart, but Allmdndinger had to pit for fuel just before the restart, and Hill ran out of fuel as the race restarted.

Timmy Hill finished a career-best second, and Allmendinger was third, despite his late stop. Brandon Brown and Sage Karam rounded out the top-five. Karam’s fifth-place finish was a first-career too-five.

The yellow flag waved only four times in the first half of the race, including the two cautions at the end of each of the first two stages, and the other two were for single-car incidents. But the second half of the race was attrition-filled with the yellow flag waving seven times after lap 70, mostly for multi-car crashes. The race even ended under caution when Riley Herbst wrecked as Clements took the white flag.

Noah Gragson led a race-high 52 laps, most of those laps coming in the second half of the scheduled distance. But Hill took the lead on lap 98, just before the caution that sent the race into its first overtime. Gragson, then, was among the drivers crashed on lap 111, sending the race into its final overtime.

Gragson wound up with a 22nd-place finish.

Ty Gibbs won the first of two 30-lap stages. He was among drivers who stayed out during the first caution of the race for Sammy Smith on lap 15 and took the lead on the lap-30 restart.

Gibbs was, then, able to better Herbst on a second restart that followed a lap-21 caution for Kyle Sieg.

After Allmendinger started on the pole, Gragson took the lead on lap five. But Gragson gave up his lead to pit during the first caution.

Gragson won the second stage that ended at lap 60 after taking the lead from Anthony Alfredo in the final 10 laps of the stage. Sheldon Creed spun as the stage competed, but the race remained green until stage-end.

After pitting during the Sieg caution, Josh Berry stayed out after stage one to restart as the leader for stage two. Brown and Alfredo also led briefly before Allgaier took the lead on lap 41. Alfredo, then, retook the lead on lap 50.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Ryan Vargas, Gibbs, Alex Labbe, J.J. Yeley and Sieg.