NASCAR Xfinity: Jeremy Clements wins appeal

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 26: Jeremy Clements, driver of the #51 One Stop/ASE Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on August 26, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jeremy Clements won its appeal Tuesday of penalties it was assessed by NASCAR following Jeremy Clements NASCAR Xfinity Series race win at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Aug. 26. As a result, the win will get Clements into the 2022 Xfinity Series playoffs.

“Our small family-owned team works hard to bring a safe, legal and competitive car to the race track every week and are pleased that the previous ruling was overturned,” a statement from the race team read. “We remain focused on competing for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and appreciate the continued support of our fans and sponsors.”

Clements’ No. 51 car passed post-race inspection at the track after the win but was later found to be in violation of sections 14.6.12 K and U of the NASCAR rule book. The issue with the car was with the intake manifold.

Clements was able to keep the win, but NASCAR’s penalties stipulated the he wouldn’t be able to use the win to get into the playoffs. Crew chief Mark Setzer was fined $60,00 and team and driver were docked 75 owner and driver points and 10 playoff points. Those penalties also were overturned as a result of the successful appeal.

